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SCIENTISTS CONFIRM MOST OF VACCINATED TO DIE SOON - COURTS REMOVE MASK MANDATES AND PREMIERS POWER
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360 views • August 17, 2021
SCIENTISTS CONFIRM MOST OF VACCINATED TO DIE SOON - COURTS REMOVE MASK MANDATES AND PREMIERS POWER
RUMBLE LINK FOR SLOWER CONNECTIONS UNABLE TO VIEW THIS VIDEO:
https://rumble.com/embed/vhmstj/?pub=o6szj
Have any questions, please contact David at [email protected] ......tell him you saw him on Wil Paranormal.
There is good news and bad news. The Good News is that Bill C-10 is DEAD on the Table and will not pass.
More good news is that Canadian courts have removed all the illegal powers of the Premiers in Canada and have said that mask mandates and vaccinations are also illegal and must stop immediately. The people need to DISOBEY any such orders given by these criminal politicians.
The courts have also ordered that all the Experimental Vaccines are to halt immediately.
Food Shortages to begin this Fall, all part of the Elites DEPOPULATION Agenda 2021.
It is too late to save the ones who have already taken the shot as Scientists are now stating that two billion vaccinated will soon die.
These criminal politicians, health officials and sons of bitches will all be held accountable through Nuremberg Trials coming soon.
LINK to LAWS REVOKED:
https://www.ontario.ca/laws/regulation/210264
SOURCE: https://awakecanada.org/ontari....os-emergency-orders-
Awareness Foundation COVID-19 Roundtable
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
The Awareness Foundation COVID-19 Roundtable is a sign of wakefulness and hope during times of censorship and suppression
It includes honest opinions and expertise from 14 high-profile doctors, including myself, with a focus on the potential dangers being posed by the experimental mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Experts discuss how COVID-19 vaccines may cause a coming tsunami of hospitalization and deaths, along with debilitating chronic disease, early signs of which are already appearing
All agree that there’s enough evidence to halt the global COVID-19 vaccination campaign, either for everyone or — particularly — for those to whom the vaccines pose the greatest risks with little to no benefit, namely children and young people, pregnant women and those who have already recovered from COVID-19
Check out this story on Mercola.com: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/08/15/awareness-foundation-covid-19-roundtable.aspx?cid_medium=etaf&;cid=share
RUMBLE LINK FOR SLOWER CONNECTIONS UNABLE TO VIEW THIS VIDEO:
https://rumble.com/embed/vhmstj/?pub=o6szj
Have any questions, please contact David at [email protected] ......tell him you saw him on Wil Paranormal.
There is good news and bad news. The Good News is that Bill C-10 is DEAD on the Table and will not pass.
More good news is that Canadian courts have removed all the illegal powers of the Premiers in Canada and have said that mask mandates and vaccinations are also illegal and must stop immediately. The people need to DISOBEY any such orders given by these criminal politicians.
The courts have also ordered that all the Experimental Vaccines are to halt immediately.
Food Shortages to begin this Fall, all part of the Elites DEPOPULATION Agenda 2021.
It is too late to save the ones who have already taken the shot as Scientists are now stating that two billion vaccinated will soon die.
These criminal politicians, health officials and sons of bitches will all be held accountable through Nuremberg Trials coming soon.
LINK to LAWS REVOKED:
https://www.ontario.ca/laws/regulation/210264
SOURCE: https://awakecanada.org/ontari....os-emergency-orders-
Awareness Foundation COVID-19 Roundtable
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
The Awareness Foundation COVID-19 Roundtable is a sign of wakefulness and hope during times of censorship and suppression
It includes honest opinions and expertise from 14 high-profile doctors, including myself, with a focus on the potential dangers being posed by the experimental mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Experts discuss how COVID-19 vaccines may cause a coming tsunami of hospitalization and deaths, along with debilitating chronic disease, early signs of which are already appearing
All agree that there’s enough evidence to halt the global COVID-19 vaccination campaign, either for everyone or — particularly — for those to whom the vaccines pose the greatest risks with little to no benefit, namely children and young people, pregnant women and those who have already recovered from COVID-19
Check out this story on Mercola.com: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/08/15/awareness-foundation-covid-19-roundtable.aspx?cid_medium=etaf&;cid=share
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