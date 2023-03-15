Evolution, Nukes, & Optimism | Richard Rhodes (TPC #1,141)

TPC #1,141 is with the legend himself, Mr. Richard Rhodes, author of Making of the Atomic Bomb, Dark Sun, Masters of Death, Energy, Arsenals of Folly, and many, many more!





Buy the book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078MDPNP2/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1





Other works: https://www.amazon.com/Richard-Rhodes/e/B00LXR3SYE/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_ebooks_1





His website: https://www.richardrhodes.com



Rhodes has received numerous fellowships for research and writing, including grants from the Ford Foundation, the Guggenheim Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. He has been a visiting scholar at Harvard, MIT and Stanford and a host and correspondent for documentaries on American public television. With his wife, Dr. Ginger Rhodes, a clinical psychologist, he lives above Half Moon Bay, California.









Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month





Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com





Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast





Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1





Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC





Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@tommyspodcast:8





CloutHub Video: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcastCH





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tommyspodcast





My CloutHub profile: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcast





GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast





Gab: https://gab.com/tommyspodcast





Telegram: https://t.me/tommyspodcast





Parler: https://parler.com/feed/ae03409f-91ef-4a3d-8252-f84c431599ff





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tommys.podcast/





Gaming Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCz-ItR4STx5eMTTAviaYlvQ







