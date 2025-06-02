Pentecost 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Acts 2 is NOT a description of the "tongues" that the Apostle Paul explained in 1 Corinthians 12 & 14. And today we are celebrating one of the last "Pentecosts" to ever be celebrated. These end times are for us to be active working to spread the Kingdom Gospel and use our faith to pray healing and restoration for others.