BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Los Angeles Burns - Democrat Failures
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 3 months ago

Local landmarks lost and damaged by raging Los Angeles fires


The devastating fires raging across much of Southern California this week have caused extreme damage, leveling some of Los Angeles' historic landmarks.


The blaze, which has left five dead and many more injured so far, broke out amid dry and windy conditions, leaving officials scrambling to contain the historic destruction.


Thousands of firefighters continue to battle at least five sprawling wildfires spread around the Los Angeles area, as well as several smaller blazes.


https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Culture/LA-fire-lost-landmarks/story?id=117517516



Fires that turned L.A. to ash exposed what DEI does in a fire station


Faced with public backlash, McDonald’s, Walmart, Toyota and other major corporations have scaled back their DEI programs in recent months.


In 2024, states Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas and Utah either banned or limited DEI emphasis in its universities' teaching or in processing of applications for enrollment.


https://afn.net/culture/2025/01/09/fires-that-turned-la-to-ash-exposed-what-dei-does-in-a-fire-station/



First lesbian fire chief of LA 'super inspired' about diversity, equity and inclusion


"Our efforts will be maximized by making sure diversity is celebrated and valued, and that equity and inclusion are intertwined into every policy, procedure and practice."


https://thepostmillennial.com/first-lesbian-fire-chief-of-la-super-inspired-about-diversity-equity-and-inclusion



Pacific Palisades Reservoir Found Empty and Offline During Firestorm Catastrophe – 117 Million Gallons Could Have Saved the Day


Leaked Memo Exposes Incompetent LA Mayor Karen Bass’ $49 Million Fire Department Budget Cut Demand Just One Week Before Wildfires Erupted — Plan Would Shut Down 16 Fire Stations


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/leaked-memo-exposes-incompetent-la-mayor-karen-bass/



Celebrities turn on Dems, blast LA mayor for fire response: ‘Ruined our state’


Big Hollywood names have started to turn on Los Angeles’ Democratic leadership, including Mayor Karen Bass, over the botched response to the wildfires raging across the ritzy, celeb-filled Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/celebrities-turn-on-dems-blast-la-mayor-for-la-fire-response-ruined-our-state/ar-BB1ra9Zm



Los Angeles engulfed in flames as DEI policies and budget cuts cripple fire response


https://www.newstarget.com/2025-01-08-los-angeles-flames-dei-fire-response.html


L.A.'s DEI-focused fire chief, out-of-town mayor spark outrage amid wildfires


https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/other/l-a-s-dei-focused-fire-chief-out-of-town-mayor-spark-outrage-amid-wildfires/ar-AA1xcbwM



B.C. sending firefighting team to California as premier gears up for trip to U.S. to fight tariff threat


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/british-columbia-wildfire-california-los-angeles-1.7428731


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/pacific-palisades-reservoir-found-empy-offline-during-firestorm/

Keywords
trumpgun rightsdonald trumpconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsright wing politicsrightwing newsrightwing politics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy