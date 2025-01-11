Los Angeles Burns - Democrat Failures

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Local landmarks lost and damaged by raging Los Angeles fires
The devastating fires raging across much of Southern California this week have caused extreme damage, leveling some of Los Angeles' historic landmarks.
The blaze, which has left five dead and many more injured so far, broke out amid dry and windy conditions, leaving officials scrambling to contain the historic destruction.
Thousands of firefighters continue to battle at least five sprawling wildfires spread around the Los Angeles area, as well as several smaller blazes.
https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Culture/LA-fire-lost-landmarks/story?id=117517516
Fires that turned L.A. to ash exposed what DEI does in a fire station
Faced with public backlash, McDonald’s, Walmart, Toyota and other major corporations have scaled back their DEI programs in recent months.
In 2024, states Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas and Utah either banned or limited DEI emphasis in its universities' teaching or in processing of applications for enrollment.
https://afn.net/culture/2025/01/09/fires-that-turned-la-to-ash-exposed-what-dei-does-in-a-fire-station/
First lesbian fire chief of LA 'super inspired' about diversity, equity and inclusion
"Our efforts will be maximized by making sure diversity is celebrated and valued, and that equity and inclusion are intertwined into every policy, procedure and practice."
https://thepostmillennial.com/first-lesbian-fire-chief-of-la-super-inspired-about-diversity-equity-and-inclusion
Pacific Palisades Reservoir Found Empty and Offline During Firestorm Catastrophe – 117 Million Gallons Could Have Saved the Day
Leaked Memo Exposes Incompetent LA Mayor Karen Bass’ $49 Million Fire Department Budget Cut Demand Just One Week Before Wildfires Erupted — Plan Would Shut Down 16 Fire Stations
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/leaked-memo-exposes-incompetent-la-mayor-karen-bass/
Celebrities turn on Dems, blast LA mayor for fire response: ‘Ruined our state’
Big Hollywood names have started to turn on Los Angeles’ Democratic leadership, including Mayor Karen Bass, over the botched response to the wildfires raging across the ritzy, celeb-filled Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/celebrities-turn-on-dems-blast-la-mayor-for-la-fire-response-ruined-our-state/ar-BB1ra9Zm
Los Angeles engulfed in flames as DEI policies and budget cuts cripple fire response
https://www.newstarget.com/2025-01-08-los-angeles-flames-dei-fire-response.html
L.A.'s DEI-focused fire chief, out-of-town mayor spark outrage amid wildfires
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/other/l-a-s-dei-focused-fire-chief-out-of-town-mayor-spark-outrage-amid-wildfires/ar-AA1xcbwM
B.C. sending firefighting team to California as premier gears up for trip to U.S. to fight tariff threat
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/british-columbia-wildfire-california-los-angeles-1.7428731
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/pacific-palisades-reservoir-found-empy-offline-during-firestorm/