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Fart Backpack
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102 views • September 29, 2021
We live in
The Age of the Preposterous.
Things pushed as normal today
where considered insane and deviant not
so long ago.
These days, in the name of enviromentalism,
cows wear FART BACKPACKS
to trap the methane released when they fart.
Perhaps one day,
You and I will have to wear a
FART BACKPACK
to save the Earth.
VIVA CLOWN WORLD ! ! ! ! ! ! !
The Age of the Preposterous.
Things pushed as normal today
where considered insane and deviant not
so long ago.
These days, in the name of enviromentalism,
cows wear FART BACKPACKS
to trap the methane released when they fart.
Perhaps one day,
You and I will have to wear a
FART BACKPACK
to save the Earth.
VIVA CLOWN WORLD ! ! ! ! ! ! !
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