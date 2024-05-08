Create New Account
Attack on Beef Suppliers, Bug Protein already in many Products, Legislation Against Amazon
Sarah Westall
Alan Pariser, entrepreneur and member of the Freedom Buying Club, joins the program to discuss the current attack on the beef suppliers in the United States. We also discuss how bug protein is in many products already on the shelves in America without people even knowing what they are buying. Lastly we discuss the issues with Amazon. You can learn more about the Freedom Buying Club at https://FreedomBuyingClub.com


