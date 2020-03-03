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Forget “Operation Chaos”: Primaries Are Chance to Support Non-Establishment Candidates
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3 views • March 03, 2020
Forget “Operation Chaos” — voting in Democrat primaries to advance the weakest Democrat presidential candidate. Local offices, Constitutional Sheriffs & voting on primaries are much more important as illustrated by attacks against Oath Keeper LEO’s running for office
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