Denver HS Nashville Shooting Media Actors

How do so many media/entertainment people fall into these mass shootings, OR they were involved with a previous mass shooting? Just the worst luck or were they hired for a scripted event?
Mirrored - Jeffersonian Girl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.