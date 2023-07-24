Create New Account
The Ukraine Enemy is loaded into a NATO can, closes the lid behind him and is Destroyed by a precise Hit by artillery crews
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
From Archangel Spetsnaz:

"The enemy is getting into a NATO can, closing the lid behind them, and gets obliterated by a precise hit from the artillery forces.

Well done, they heard us and walked right into the open field"

