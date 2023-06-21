Create New Account
HIGHLIGHTS Watch LifeSite's Powerful Catholic Witness Against The LA Dodgers & 'Pride Night'
Published 16 hours ago

John-Henry Westen


June 20, 2023


LifeSiteNews rallied in prayerful protest against the Los Angeles Dodgers' so-called 'PRIDE Night' which honored anti-Catholic 'Drag Nuns.' John-Henry Westen BLASTED the LGBT agenda which routinely blasphemes the Catholic faith and targets the nuclear family. Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler Texas, Terry Barber and Jesse Romero of Virgin Most Powerful Radio and others — including 15,000+ LifeSite signees joined together in-person and in-spirit to draw a line against Catholic bigotry and the forced acceptance of LGBT PRIDE. Join John-Henry Westen on the ground in LA at Dodgers Stadium for this special episode of the John-Henry Westen Show and see how Catholics are giving powerful witness to the truths of life, faith, family, and freedom.


