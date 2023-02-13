Thiaoouba Prophesy - Contact with a Hermaphrodite ET Race

Samuel Chong is a certified court interpreter who translated the Chinese edition of the Thiaoouba Prophesy, a best selling book describing the extraterrestrial contact experiences of Michel Demarquet who claims to have been taken to a planet populated by a race of hermaphrodites. Demarquet says the Thiaooubans told him about the true history of Earth, and how the first human civilization goes back 1.3 million years ago in Australia. He also describes how a race of extraterrestrials first arrived i the continent of Lemuria where they created a technologically advanced civilization with colonies in the Americas and India. Demarquet further claimed that Jesus Christ was created out of extraterrestrial DNA, and that a 2nd Jesus traveled to the Far East, and finally lived in Japan where a tomb was erected after his death.



In this interview Chong describes why he decided to twice visit Vietnam to interview Demarquet and what convinced him about the reality of Demarquet's experiences. Chong explains the different technologies the Thiaouabans showed to Demarquet. He also explains the connection between the red-headed giants in the Bible and the Thiaoubans, and shares more details on the creation of the two Jesus figures described in history. He finally describes the Thiaoouba Prophecy as really a book of warnings about what to expect as humanity awakens to a greater cosmic reality with many dangerous pitfalls to avoid.



Samuel Chong's website is https://www.chinasona.org/Thiaoouba/

