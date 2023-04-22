Create New Account
Babylon is fallen: sister Charlotte murdered for exposing satanic abuse in the Roman Catholic church
Follower of Christ777
Published 18 hours ago

Credits to Pro_Veritas


Sister Charlotte Wells exposes the dark truth lurking in the shadows in the Vatican, her shocking testimony revealed child killings in secluded Vatican convents all across the globe.

Sister Charlotte went public with her testimony about child murders, sexual abuse and torture behind the closed doors of a Carmelite Catholic convent, what was supposed to have happened was a thorough investigation into the matter. But instead, sister Charlotte was silenced as she was killed by the Vatican pope’s henchmen in the Jesuit Order. Sister Charlotte’s testimony was verified by other nuns as well and all their statements can be found on the Jesus Is Lord website.

To all Catholics, please LEAVE or GET OUT of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5. Her sins have reached unto heaven and God hath remembered her iniquities.

