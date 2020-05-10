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Fix Subtitles - Επιδιόρθωση υποτίτλων
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10 views • May 10, 2020
Σε αυτό το βίντεο, εξηγώ "γιατί είναι σημαντικό" να προσέχουμε τους υπότιτλους μας, ή έστω να τους διορθώνουμε μετέπειτα, ώστε ο θεατής να έχει μία ευχάριστη εμπειρία, και να απολαμβάνει την παρακολούθηση της ταινίας που αναλάβαμε την ευθύνη να υποτιτλίσουμε.
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