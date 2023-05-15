Dozens of US C-5M Super Galaxy Aircraft With War Weapons Headed to Ukraine

The United States Air Force transported more than hundreds of thousands of pounds of war support equipment and military personnel from US military bases to Europe before deploying to Ukraine aboard C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft. More than 20 aircraft launched successively from Air Force Base, California, which will be deployed to Ukraine on a mission to deliver US military aid packages to Ukraine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.