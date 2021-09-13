"BLOOD EXPERT" DR ROBERT YOUNG EXPOSES WHATS IN THE 4 DIFFERENT JABS, AND THE SECRET BEHIND COVID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"THE BIBLICAL TRUTH" SCAMDEMIC COVID19 & PLANDEMIC LOCKDOWNS
406 subscribers
In 2020, at a meeting of the International Tribunal for Natural Justice, Young made a speech that included comments about Bill Gates and vaccines ("For the purpose of sterilization and population control, there’s too many people on the planet we need to get rid of. In the words of Bill Gates, at least three billion people need to die”; international health agencies are "using chemical warfare against all of us.") that went viral on social media.