NHS Doc: “Lies ... So Vast ... Impossible to Stomach or Tolerate”

"I had to go because that was the only thing I could do, really, because of the lies."

"The lies over the last year or so have been so vast, it's been impossible to stomach or tolerate."

"This (jab) isn't in any way, shape, or form, a typical thing that begins with a 'v'". THIS IS GENETIC MANIPULATION."

"Please look at the yellow card website in the UK, VAERS in the US"

"Go and look at what Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test said about it. That was key for me. Once I realize how they were diagnosing this, I realized that this was fraud."

"We have the treatments. We are just not allowed to use them."

"It's time for us to reestablish common law. Common law is actually the highest law in the land. Please check out the work that Christopher James in Canada and Jesse Peres in South Africa. Christopher James's website is called a Warrior Calls."

"Masks do nothing."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pe6DSja2Bsg



