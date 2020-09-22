Non Duality and Spiritual Bypassing

Covid 19 Testing



What they may be testing for is not only to compile a DNA tracking database…but to figure out to what degree the humans are human and what else they are…



It also may test for mutating Dna or Dna that is being upgraded…and to what degree.



That would tell them how much time this version of Earth and Earth humans have left in 3D-4D and how quickly we are ascending ….



So what’s in the test swabs? A replicating nano-bot program?



One that will make the person receptive to the next step..the vaccine. Which will then convert the Dna of the person into synthetic Dna…?



Is this the road to building the race of passive super soldiers that they have been planning?



And those that develop symptoms who cannot handle the replicating nano…those who are self-destructing are the ones who die of Covid. The ones who live and never manifest symptoms are the future receptacles of the synthetic Dna.



Sounds like the British are desperate to see what stage their experiment has reached.



We are already at war with China and the state of war is the result of the state at which the invasive species has reached fever proportions …when the body has been taken over to a certain extent and then it has no choice but to go to war to either accept the inevitable or fight it off….This is where we are.



The reason Wuhan is no longer fighting the “virus” is because they have been taken over by it..they are now synths….?