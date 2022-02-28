THE CROP CIRCLE CONUNDRUM -- PATTY GREER

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Patty Greer made 8 documentaries about crop circles until the subject became too dangerous and people began disappearing. This is her story and what she believes is the TRUTH about this most remarkable phenomenon.