Laws of God
Living In The Endtimes
Published 17 hours ago

As long as we continue to reside on earth and hold citizenship in the United States, we are obligated to abide by the laws and the government of that country, provided that those laws do not directly contradict the laws that God lays out in his Holy Word.

judgement holy ten commandments holiness holy word laws of god

