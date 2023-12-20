Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Christmas Sing-a-Long!
channel image
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
1 Subscribers
12 views
Published a day ago

Private SPrivate SPchools often show off their students to the community with a Sing-a-Long.

Private Schools often show off their students to the community with a Sing-a-Long. Here is such an example just in time for Christnmas.

Grandson Bjorn gets into the spirit of things in this short video.Here is such an example just in time for Christnmas. Priva

Grandson Bjorn gets into the spirit of things in this short video.chools often show off their students to the community with a Sing-a-Long. Here is such an example just in time for Christnmas. Grandson Bjorn gets into the spirit of things in this short video.

Keywords
familycelebrationsscholing and culture

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket