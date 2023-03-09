A Brief Tour of Higher Consciousness- Itzhak Bentov - Part 2, Devas, Gods, Creators





You can help support me with buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/eoctv





I earn $10 and you earn $10 on Poshmark if you sign and enter my code KINDA_CRUNCHY https://posh.mk/u90e8sew6tb





Shop my closet: https://poshmark.com/closet/kinda_cru...





Email: [email protected]





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ex...





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/elLh...





https://rumble.com/c/c-1839475





https://locals.com/member/EOCChannel





https://odysee.com/@EOCClips:ae1633c3...

A lighthearted yet profound guide to the realms of higher consciousness and the ultimate nature of reality.





• Explains some of the most difficult concepts of physics and heightened consciousness in ways that are easily understood.





• Presents a model for the interaction of the universe and human thought that has profound implications for our future.





All aboard for the excursion of a lifetime as Itzhak Bentov, the celebrated engineer, inventor, and mystic, takes you on a tour of the universe, pure consciousness, and all that lies beyond. Using comical sketches, simple metaphors, and his famous wit and humor, Bentov explains the nature of reality, points out the sights in Nirvana and the Void, and eventually takes you to a meeting with your higher self. Along the way, Bentov illuminates the Kabbalistic principles of number and sound, the meaning of cosmic shapes and symbols, the consciousness of devas, and the nature of the absolute. Ultimately, he shows that the universe and thought are inseparable, and that the thoughts of all human beings affect each other and in turn the whole universe--an idea with obvious and far-reaching implications. Anyone interested in the inner reaches of the mind, the greater structure of the cosmos, and the spiritual evolution of humanity will find A Brief Tour of Higher Consciousness an informed and delightful traveling companion.Brief Tour of Higher Consciousness-Itzhak Bentov-Preface Pt. 1

You can help support me with buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/eoctv





I earn $10 and you earn $10 on Poshmark if you sign and enter my code KINDA_CRUNCHY https://posh.mk/u90e8sew6tb





Shop my closet: https://poshmark.com/closet/kinda_cru...





Email: [email protected]





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ex...





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/elLh...





https://rumble.com/c/c-1839475





https://locals.com/member/EOCChannel





https://odysee.com/@EOCClips:ae1633c3...

A lighthearted yet profound guide to the realms of higher consciousness and the ultimate nature of reality.





• Explains some of the most difficult concepts of physics and heightened consciousness in ways that are easily understood.





• Presents a model for the interaction of the universe and human thought that has profound implications for our future.





All aboard for the excursion of a lifetime as Itzhak Bentov, the celebrated engineer, inventor, and mystic, takes you on a tour of the universe, pure consciousness, and all that lies beyond. Using comical sketches, simple metaphors, and his famous wit and humor, Bentov explains the nature of reality, points out the sights in Nirvana and the Void, and eventually takes you to a meeting with your higher self. Along the way, Bentov illuminates the Kabbalistic principles of number and sound, the meaning of cosmic shapes and symbols, the consciousness of devas, and the nature of the absolute. Ultimately, he shows that the universe and thought are inseparable, and that the thoughts of all human beings affect each other and in turn the whole universe--an idea with obvious and far-reaching implications. Anyone interested in the inner reaches of the mind, the greater structure of the cosmos, and the spiritual evolution of humanity will find A Brief Tour of Higher Consciousness an informed and delightful traveling companion.