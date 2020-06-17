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#DavidKnightShow HR1: Trump's EO On Police Reform - What Does This Mean For America?
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7 views • June 17, 2020
We’ll examine President Trump’s Executive Order on police reform and what it means for the future of law enforcement. Also, the state of Virginia has given the CDC the power to forcibly vaccinate children, Biden considers trans-racial Rachel Dolezal for vice president and coronavirus propaganda kicks back into -- 12
*Note* Some of the audio recorded directly from IW Sources loses sync with some segments. This is being investigated.
*Note* Some of the audio recorded directly from IW Sources loses sync with some segments. This is being investigated.
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