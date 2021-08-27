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⁣VAERS EXPERTS. GOVS LIE. WHAT ARE THE REAL COVID "VACCINE" ADVERSE EVENT FIGURES?
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290 views • August 27, 2021
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Jason Olbourne is a former TV producer who is now a citizen journalist with an interest in unearthing hidden facts from official data such as the TGA COVID-19 vaccine safety reports. Jason runs World Series News Underground TV on social media and is the founder of "A Million Mums for Informed Consent" a group on Facebook and Telegram. amillionmums.com provides information, support and legal resources to parents being forced into self-sufficiency to protect their children.
Albert Benavides has over 25 years experience working in the US as a professional systems data analyst and auditor. Albert is a respected VAERS data analyst who has exposed critical Covid19 vaccine safety issues from The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, managed by CDC and the FDA.
Covid Exposed on Asia Pacific Today. August 23, 2021
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⁣VAERS experts. Govs lie. What are the real covid "vaccine" adverse event figures?
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy