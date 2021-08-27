Info that matters.



GGT







Jason Olbourne is a former TV producer who is now a citizen journalist with an interest in unearthing hidden facts from official data such as the TGA COVID-19 vaccine safety reports. Jason runs World Series News Underground TV on social media and is the founder of "A Million Mums for Informed Consent" a group on Facebook and Telegram. amillionmums.com provides information, support and legal resources to parents being forced into self-sufficiency to protect their children.

Albert Benavides has over 25 years experience working in the US as a professional systems data analyst and auditor. Albert is a respected VAERS data analyst who has exposed critical Covid19 vaccine safety issues from The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, managed by CDC and the FDA.

Covid Exposed on Asia Pacific Today. August 23, 2021

Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week. And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to our Channel.

⁣VAERS experts. Govs lie. What are the real covid "vaccine" adverse event figures?