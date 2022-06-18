The Corbett Report: Pedophile Kid Predator Ghislaine Maxwell Wants UK Prison! [16.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--

Note: Wake The Fuck Up, Sick Satanic Pedophiles rules the world!





Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/





Luciferian Pedophiles: The Monsters That Walk Among Us Part 1: Pizzagate [11.06.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJ7Xe6FmMCmR/





Luciferian Pedophiles: The Monsters That Walk Among Us Part 2: Hollywood & Disney![11.06.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJ7Xe6FmMCmR/





Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/





Monopoly: Who Owns the World? PEDOPHILIA (Reloaded) [18.10.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hjk7H7Q83WN5/

--

Email from 'David Sorensen' and stopworldcontrol.com [20.02.2022]

'Shocking exposure of the worst evil in this world... Too horrendous forwords... can this be true?'

https://youtu.be/6X-hrXFTy-s

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA





Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/





Frazzledrip ft. Hillary Clinton and many more Sick People..[26.11.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok63GuSWCynl/





Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/





Pedophile Jimmy Savile - A British Horror Story (Part 1 & 2) [08.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iPR8daWqRGi6/





Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/





Tommy Robinson: Systematic Pedophilia in Telford England! [07.05.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PvTjCMN6GANl/





The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is Pedophile! Documented! [13.02.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EIswSPryA0nP/





Pedophile and Sick Sexually Derailed Danish Politicians Exposed! (Reloaded)[02.12.2020]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BbVBBngMvWVn/





This week on the New World Next Week: Chinese protesters stopped by health apps; Ghislaine Maxwell wants to serve out her sentence in the UK; and the Svalbard vault is about to get some musical glass deposits.

Show nores: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220617/

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ghislaine+maxwell+Wants+UK+Prison&t=h_&ia=web

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ghislaine+maxwell+Wants+UK+Prison&t=h_&iar=news&ia=news





The Corbett Report - 59751 subscribers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JOGvUL5Dtdk1/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/corbettreport/





- #NewWorldNextWeek