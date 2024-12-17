Russell Brand: Biden, Millstone Report: FALSE FLAG, DeVory Darkins: ABC Suffers, Wendy Bell | EP1414 - Highlights Begin 12/17/2024 8:00 PM EST

https://rumble.com/v608858-ep1414.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech

Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





***

Comment of the Day - DebRant:

https://rumble.com/v5zvxb5-ep1413.html#comment-524471960





*** 1:23

Russell Brand 12/17 - Biden Just Admitted What We Knew All Along

https://rumble.com/embed/v5xobqq/?pub=2trvx





*** 34:51

Stew Peters Show, The Millstone Report 12/17 - Nuclear Weapons Missing on US Soil Could Be FALSE FLAG Set Up

https://rumble.com/embed/v5xpq9h/?pub=2trvx





*** :22

DeVory Darkins 12/17 - BREAKING: ABC Suffers BOMBSHELL Loss in Court to Trump

https://rumble.com/embed/v5xbgpz/?pub=2trvx





*** 6:14

Wendy Bell Radio 12/17 - The Swamp's Chickens Come Home to Roost

https://rumble.com/embed/v5xw7te/?pub=2trvx





*******************

Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider

https://www.quiverquant.com/





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



