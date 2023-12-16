Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TESS LAWRIE EXPOSES THE W.H.O
channel image
High Hopes
2956 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
14 views
Published Yesterday

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Dec 15, 2023


Former W.H.O. Consultant, Tess Lawrie, MD, PhD, discusses why global health regulatory agencies' motives are no longer about solving health crises and the powerful influence they have on governments worldwide.


#WHO #WorldHealthOrganization #WorldCouncilForHealth


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v41h2tg-tess-lawrie-exposes-the-w.h.o..html

Keywords
whodel bigtreehighwireworld health organizationglobal healthworld council for healthexposing evilregulatory agenciestess lawrie

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket