3/30/23 Organs, Data & DNA: GOOD Meat, Depleted Uranium Munitions, Pope Resigning? - #YouAreFreeTV

3/30/23: As Pope Francis is hospitalized in Rome yesterday, we see the US deregulating organ harvesting, the FDA approving bioengineered manufacturing of cell meat and SB 686 wants to legalize surveillance of every American thru every smart device. WE Do Not Consent!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
Here are the links for today’s video:
THE TRUTH About Cancer Livestream:
https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac/?a_bid=587cf9c9&a_aid=5a84a1f683718
Check out Public Square for buying American:
https://publicsq.com/
Steve Hemphril's STAKES to defeat Satan:
https://active-faith.org/
Mike Lindell's Election Crime Bureau- way to get involved locally:
https://causeofamerica.org
Find out about Dr. Stella's 30 day Prayer event:
https://drstellamd.com/events/
Black Jesuit Pope Francis in hospital:
http://leozagami.com/2023/03/29/vatican-in-shock-as-pope-francis-in-hospital-prepares-to-resign-for-health-reasons/
Depleted Uranium munitions sent to Ukraine by NATO:
https://nationalfile.com/nato-sends-depleted-uranium-shells-to-ukraine-in-unprecedented-act-of-escalation/
Rabbi Levy Rosenbaum: 10 years of selling organs from Israelis:
https://www.foxnews.com/story/rabbi-caught-in-new-jersey-corruption-sting-called-himself-kidney-matchmaker
DOD fires Kelisa Wing, DEI director- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion- for Racism vs whites:
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/elise-stefanik-announces-removal-woke-dei-chief-military-childrens
Lab Grown Chicken bioengineered cell meat grown in bio-vats:
Upside Meats- Funded By Gates, Branson, Cargille:
https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/2022/11/17/23462902/lab-grown-meat-upside-fda-approval-usda-cultivated-meat-animal-welfare
Good (Club) Meat:
https://www.goodmeat.co/
The answer to fake Gates meat is TheGoodMeat Project:
https://goodmeatproject.org/programs
4 children die suddenly the same morning hour in Maricopa county- "can't Breathe"
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/phoenix-police-investigate-the-deaths-of-3-children-in-span-of-1-hour-with-a-fourth-child-found-dead-in-chandler/
The story of Pastor John Harper:
https://deeprootsathome.com/titanic-preacher-john-harper-remembered/
Ukraine organs going to Israel via Kazakhstan:
https://www.stalkerzone.org/ukrainian-organs-in-israel-transited-through-kazakhstan/
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!
For ALL Viewers,10% discount: LINK:
Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV
https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Terrorists! Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.