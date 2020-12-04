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NEW!! SYMBOLS, NUMBERS, PROPHECIES DECODED & ASTEROID CHECKMATE ~ Jay K. Clapham [Age Of Truth TV]
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17 views • December 04, 2020
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NEW POWERFUL, REVEALING, EYE-OPENING Age Of Truth TV featuring
JAY K. of the Clapham Saints / Clapham Sect in England.
JAY K. is a Numerologist, Word and Symbolism Decoder, Historian and Researcher, who is rather elusive and therefore does not want to be on camera, but his information is fascinating and full of in-depth information. He is gentleman who revealed to us, the hidden occult symbolism behind the front page of the Economist Magazine December 2019 edition that says "THE WORLD IN 2020" and with a mind-boggling amount of letters, words, numbers that he has decoded. This information was presented on AGE OF TRUTH TV via Claire Edwards, Steven Whybrow and John Kitson, filmed on the 8th of September and premiered on our channel on the 28th of September 2020: "CHECKMATE! PROPHECY & URGENT WARNING MESSAGE TO HUMANITY".
JAY K. has finally agreed to be a guest on the show himself, after a telephone call with him and a gentleman surfaced on another channel. Now JAY K. is interviewed and questioned in this hard-talk in-depth interview with Age Of Truth TV Presenter, Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
Also featuring Steven Whybrow reciting a excerpt of the rather prophetic Nina Hagen song-poem "SCHACHMATT" (Checkmate, from 1999).
JAY K. has an extraordinary backstory and history, being part of the society THE CLAPHAM SECT - THE CLAPHAM SAINTS, and is explaining the story and connection of the distinguished banking dynasty, the Thornton family, and their connection to Captain Cook, Benjamin Franklin and William Wilberforce. He also explains connections with the Illuminati, occult wisdom and numerical aspects of the universe, what is happening in the world 20-20 and the connection to the decoding of the Economist magazine front cover and the New W-orld Ord-Er agenda.
2 insightful and fascinting hours with Jay K. from Clapham Common in the U.K. interviewed by Lucas Alexander.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
NEW POWERFUL, REVEALING, EYE-OPENING Age Of Truth TV featuring
JAY K. of the Clapham Saints / Clapham Sect in England.
JAY K. is a Numerologist, Word and Symbolism Decoder, Historian and Researcher, who is rather elusive and therefore does not want to be on camera, but his information is fascinating and full of in-depth information. He is gentleman who revealed to us, the hidden occult symbolism behind the front page of the Economist Magazine December 2019 edition that says "THE WORLD IN 2020" and with a mind-boggling amount of letters, words, numbers that he has decoded. This information was presented on AGE OF TRUTH TV via Claire Edwards, Steven Whybrow and John Kitson, filmed on the 8th of September and premiered on our channel on the 28th of September 2020: "CHECKMATE! PROPHECY & URGENT WARNING MESSAGE TO HUMANITY".
JAY K. has finally agreed to be a guest on the show himself, after a telephone call with him and a gentleman surfaced on another channel. Now JAY K. is interviewed and questioned in this hard-talk in-depth interview with Age Of Truth TV Presenter, Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
Also featuring Steven Whybrow reciting a excerpt of the rather prophetic Nina Hagen song-poem "SCHACHMATT" (Checkmate, from 1999).
JAY K. has an extraordinary backstory and history, being part of the society THE CLAPHAM SECT - THE CLAPHAM SAINTS, and is explaining the story and connection of the distinguished banking dynasty, the Thornton family, and their connection to Captain Cook, Benjamin Franklin and William Wilberforce. He also explains connections with the Illuminati, occult wisdom and numerical aspects of the universe, what is happening in the world 20-20 and the connection to the decoding of the Economist magazine front cover and the New W-orld Ord-Er agenda.
2 insightful and fascinting hours with Jay K. from Clapham Common in the U.K. interviewed by Lucas Alexander.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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