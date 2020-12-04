BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NEW!! SYMBOLS, NUMBERS, PROPHECIES DECODED & ASTEROID CHECKMATE ~ Jay K. Clapham [Age Of Truth TV]
Age Of Truth TV
Age Of Truth TV
298 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
17 views • December 04, 2020
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV! Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV

NEW POWERFUL, REVEALING, EYE-OPENING Age Of Truth TV featuring
JAY K. of the Clapham Saints / Clapham Sect in England.

JAY K. is a Numerologist, Word and Symbolism Decoder, Historian and Researcher, who is rather elusive and therefore does not want to be on camera, but his information is fascinating and full of in-depth information. He is gentleman who revealed to us, the hidden occult symbolism behind the front page of the Economist Magazine December 2019 edition that says "THE WORLD IN 2020" and with a mind-boggling amount of letters, words, numbers that he has decoded. This information was presented on AGE OF TRUTH TV via Claire Edwards, Steven Whybrow and John Kitson, filmed on the 8th of September and premiered on our channel on the 28th of September 2020: "CHECKMATE! PROPHECY & URGENT WARNING MESSAGE TO HUMANITY".

JAY K. has finally agreed to be a guest on the show himself, after a telephone call with him and a gentleman surfaced on another channel. Now JAY K. is interviewed and questioned in this hard-talk in-depth interview with Age Of Truth TV Presenter, Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.

Also featuring Steven Whybrow reciting a excerpt of the rather prophetic Nina Hagen song-poem "SCHACHMATT" (Checkmate, from 1999).

JAY K. has an extraordinary backstory and history, being part of the society THE CLAPHAM SECT - THE CLAPHAM SAINTS, and is explaining the story and connection of the distinguished banking dynasty, the Thornton family, and their connection to Captain Cook, Benjamin Franklin and William Wilberforce. He also explains connections with the Illuminati, occult wisdom and numerical aspects of the universe, what is happening in the world 20-20 and the connection to the decoding of the Economist magazine front cover and the New W-orld Ord-Er agenda.

2 insightful and fascinting hours with Jay K. from Clapham Common in the U.K. interviewed by Lucas Alexander.


PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:

http://www.ageoftruth.tv

For further contact: [email protected]

© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Keywords
mind controlnew world orderilluminaticonspiracies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
France&#8217;s crisis deepens: Macron bans &#8220;illegitimate&#8221; protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

France’s crisis deepens: Macron bans “illegitimate” protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

Willow Tohi
Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Coco Somers
Researchers: AI tools could lead to &#8220;gradual disempowerment&#8221; of humanity

Researchers: AI tools could lead to “gradual disempowerment” of humanity

Ramon Tomey
Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Garrison Vance
Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Garrison Vance
Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy