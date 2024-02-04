Over 33 "Controlled Demolitions" have been carried out Across the Gaza Strip by the Israeli occupation army on Entire Neighborhoods

Over 33 "controlled demolitions" have been carried out across the Gaza Strip by the Israeli occupation army, entire neighborhoods razzled to the ground, whatever is left gets flattened by bulldozers. Like in the 1948 Nakba were the Israeli demolished entire villages and planted trees on the ruins so the woods would hide the crime.
