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David Rockefeller
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285 views • April 03, 2021
David Rockefeller praising the MSM for their help in directing the masses.
Be a sheep no more and start asking more questions, and stop believing everything you hear on the news.
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes. Entertainment from it's viewing is NOT allowed*
Be a sheep no more and start asking more questions, and stop believing everything you hear on the news.
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes. Entertainment from it's viewing is NOT allowed*
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