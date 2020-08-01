© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree on coronavirus and the coming mandatory vaccination program
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
183 views • August 01, 2020
Dan Dicks with Del Bigtree, February 15, 2020
Vaccines for the coronavirus are currently being developed by companies that are being funded by eugenicist Bill Gates in an effort to “control“ the outbreak. But who are these companies and are their products tried tested and true to be safe? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with vaccines expert Del Bigtree about the science of the coronavirus and it’s vaccine manufacturing programs that are being introduced at the same time that laws are being passed that would force individuals to have to get vaccinated!
Press for Truth
https://pressfortruth.ca/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pressfortruth/
The Highwire
http://www.TheHighWire.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
Vaccines for the coronavirus are currently being developed by companies that are being funded by eugenicist Bill Gates in an effort to “control“ the outbreak. But who are these companies and are their products tried tested and true to be safe? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with vaccines expert Del Bigtree about the science of the coronavirus and it’s vaccine manufacturing programs that are being introduced at the same time that laws are being passed that would force individuals to have to get vaccinated!
Press for Truth
https://pressfortruth.ca/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pressfortruth/
The Highwire
http://www.TheHighWire.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.