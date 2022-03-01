This woman used her real name to report the CCP’s officer

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This woman holds her identity card and reports the CCP’s officers who using their power abusively. The CCP’s officers took all the profit and made corruption with others. They even cover the safety accidents. The corrupted life, engaged in power and sex transactions, and had illicit money and sex transactions with many women.
With moral corruption, concealed the fact of being married, and tricked her into living together for a year.