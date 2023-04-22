Stew Peter’s Perspective on Protocols and the Bioweapon

Your host Scott Schara and special guest Stew Peters discuss the why people are bowing down to the COVID agenda, Donald Trump still promoting the vaccine and what the current narrative is setting us up for next.Show more
Stew Peters is a former bounty hunter who stepped up to the plate and started his own media empire (The Stew Peters Network) in order to take down the corrupt mainstream media establishment and bring truth directly to the people. Stew Peters is a Christian and a proud father of three children.
Links referenced in this episode:
Worldwide jab numbers: https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
Trump still promoting “vaccine”: https://www.newsweek.com/trump-says-he-saved-100-million-lives-covid-vaccines-1774178
Controlling the 'Mark' after a Con Trick https://nakedemperor.substack.com/p/controlling-the-mark-after-a-con
Must Watch: Bill Gates Admits COVID Vaccines Don’t Work https://needtoknow.news/2023/01/must-watch-bill-gates-admits-covid-vaccines-dont-work/
Learn more about Our Amazing Grace here https://ouramazinggrace.net/home
