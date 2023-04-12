🚨 BREAKING !! URGENT EVACUATION ORDERED AS MASSIVE FIRE ENGULFS PLASTIC RECYCLING PLANT..!! -- INDIANA

📌Richmond | Indiana





Urgent Situation Unfolds as Firefighters and Multiple Agencies Confront Serious Fire at Plastic Recycling Center in Richmond, Indiana. Over 1800 Propane Tanks Stored at the Facility Pose Grave Explosion Risk. Reports of Multiple Explosions as Responders Work to Contain the Blaze. Mile and a Half Evacuation Ordered, Shelter-in-Place Advisory Issued for Surrounding Areas Due to Thick Black Smoke. Authorities on Scene as Investigation Underway.

