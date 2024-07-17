BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 168 - The Killing of the Presidency
2guysdrinkingcoffee
2guysdrinkingcoffee
13 followers
6 views • 9 months ago

Most of us watched in horror as an assassin's bullet came within a centimeter of killing former president Trump in Butler, PA. The official narrative is that this was an single individual acting alone that managed to elude layers of security and scale a building 130 yards from the president's location.

With the democrats trying to remove Biden from their ticket and the likelihood of a Trump victory becoming greater everyday, we are taking a look at this from many different  perspectives. If the assassin(s) been successful and if violence erupted (staged as with  January 6th) would that help facilitate martial law, suspension of elections, and the introduction of the "One World Government"?

We will be looking at these and many more possibilities, suspects, motives and reasons. The one question that it all comes back to is, "Who would most benefit from assassinating Former President / Candidate Trump?"

Keywords
trumpgodassassin
