🚨Israel & Lebanon sign US-brokered agreement to resolve conflict - Hezbollah against it

🚨Israel & Lebanon sign US-brokered agreement to resolve conflict

Lebanon & Israel sign a framework agreement in the presence of Marco Rubio aimed at paving way for the start of formal and direct negotiations.

'We don't underestimate the difficulty of the task ahead' - Rubio on mediation between Lebanon & Israel



'It's the beginning of the beginning, A LOT of work ahead'



The specifics of the agreement have yet to be disclosed.



Earlier, US officials claimed Israel had agreed to pull back from parts of occupied Lebanese territory - but both Israeli & Lebanese officials denied such a commitment.



Agreement follows an April 16 ceasefire that never actually stopped the fighting - Israel kept its troops in southern Lebanon, calling the occupation a "buffer zone" to protect northern Israel from Hezbollah.



Just hours before the signing, Israel reported killing 7 Hezbollah members operating near the very territory it still occupies.



Hezbollah opposed the talks, with its chief Naim Qassem vowing: "no normalization, no cancellation of the state of hostility, no gains for Israel."

Adding:

💧Thirst by design: How water became a weapon in Gaza



Since October 2023, Israel has systematically destroyed Gaza's water infrastructure: wells, pipelines, desalination plants, & sewage systems - all reduced to rubble. UN confirms that nearly 90% of water facilities are no longer operational. As a result, approx 1.8 million people, have been cut off from safe drinking water.



Geopolitics Prime has compiled a comprehensive picture of the ongoing humanitarian & security predicament affecting the Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip on a daily basis. Our investigation draws on data from int'l organizations, documentary evidence, & on-the-ground medical reports.



Destruction in numbers:



🌏 Out of 86 wells that supplied Gaza City, 72 have been destroyed



🌏 Approx. 70% of Gaza City's water supply has been disrupted due to damage to the key "Mekorot" pipeline from Israel



🌏 Water production through desalination plants has dropped to 7% of pre-war levels



🌏 2 of 3 pipelines running from Israel into Gaza have been repeatedly damaged since October 2023. An estimated up to 70% of water is lost due to leaks in the damaged network



🌏 Of 196 desalination plants (public & non-gov'tal), over 60% are non-functional due to bombings or access restrictions



🌏 125 out of 196 desalination plants have been damaged



🌏 255 out of 392 water wells are either non-operational or beyond reach



🌏 79% of water & sanitation facilities are located in militarized zones or under evacuation orders



Israel's dual tactics



Physical destruction: Territories controlled by Israeli forces (the so-called "yellow & orange zones" - over 60% of Gaza's territory) contain the bulk of the water infrastructure. It is either destroyed or inaccessible for repair.



Northern Gaza, the destruction includes 70 major water wells & treatment facilities, over 150 kms of roads, & 50,000 dunams of agricultural land.



Reconstruction efforts face significant hurdles: 33% of requests submitted by MSF (Doctors Without Borders) — a Paris-based medical NGO operating in Gaza — to bring in desalination units, pumps, pipes, & chlorine for water purification have been rejected or left unanswered. Since June 2024, only 1 in 10 requests for desalination equipt has received approval.



Approved shipments have encountered delays at border points, & spare parts have required lengthy clearance processes. Some equip - such as desalination membranes & filters — has been subject to changing restrictions from one month to the next, without publicly stated justification. Fuel deliveries for generators & water tankers have been maintained at minimal levels not enough to meet operational needs.



Surviving drop by drop



Daily water consumption has dropped to 3–5 liters per person per day (according to Palestinian authorities). For comparison: the WHO considers 15 liters per day the minimum for survival in an emergency, & 50–100 liters for basic needs. In some areas, people are using as little as 2 liters a day.



MSF provides approx 65,000 people with just 7.5 liters per person per day - the absolute WHO minimum.



Water contamination



🌏 90 to 97% of groundwater is unfit for drinking due to salinity, sewage leaks, & chemical contamination



🌏 120,000 cubic meters of untreated wastewater are discharged daily into the sea & surrounding land



🌏 85% of families live within 10 meters of open sewage, waste, standing water, or areas infested with rodents



🦠 Rising disease



In the first 4 months of 2026 alone, MSF conducted 86,000 medical consultations for children under 15 - a quarter of all patients. Among these were tens of thousands of cases of respiratory infections, gastroenteritis, & skin diseases. In the first quarter of 2026, children under 15 accounted for 60% of patients with skin diseases at 3 MSF clinics.



From September 2025 to March 2026, hospitals supported by the MSF recorded 112 newborn deaths (infants under one month.



@geopolitics_prime