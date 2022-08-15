The NEW Axis of Evil: Preparing for Economic WAR with Russia & China

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There’s an economic axis of evil taking shape right now, and the people in charge of

our government are too stupid to acknowledge and deal with what’s happening.

The U.S. dollar and the entire financial system are at stake, and Glenn reveals

our enemies’ PUBLISHED plans to take the entire thing down. And while all of this

is happening, our own leaders are making everything worse. We’ve got Nancy Pelosi

risking an international incident, accelerating China’s plans to collapse us.

And when Biden SHOULD be focusing on the security of our country, he’s instead

preoccupied with controlling the weather with his Inflation "Reduction" Act.

Glenn exposes the TRUE numbers on what that bill will do to your family’s budget.

Add to that, they’re more than doubling the IRS to make sure you feel the pain.

And if you think they won’t come for you, look at what they just did to the former

president of the United States! The DOJ and FBI just went after the political opponent

of their boss, Joe Biden. This is what they are focused on, and the threat to the

dollar — and the entire financial system — isn’t even on their radar.

Pain is coming for us, and they don’t care one bit.