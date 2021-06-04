04/06/2021 G-Translators Newsflash

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
News Summary：
1、WHO Advisor: Overwhelming Evidence Shows That the Virus Comes From the Laboratory.
2、To Curb CCP Expansion, Joint Military Exercises Held Between Australia, the United States, Japan and India and France.
3、Parents’ Refusal To Receive CCP Made Vaccine Could Implicate Their Children, Public Skeptical About CCP’s Vaccine Rollout.
4、GNEWS Article: CCP Passes New Law To Control Hong Kong Elections, Taiwan Crisis Imminent.