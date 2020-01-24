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Banksters Warn of Green Swan Collapse Unless They Get A Carbon Tax - #NewWorldNextWeek
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24 views • January 24, 2020
Story #1: Russian Reforms - Is Putin Planning for His Successor?
https://bit.ly/2Gdy9b1

Transcript: Putin’s Address to the Federal Assembly
https://bit.ly/2Ghw3Hc

The Russian Prime Minister Resigns And No One Knows Why
https://bit.ly/37jHFFr

Meet Xi Jinping, President For Life (Mar. 25, 2018)
https://bit.ly/37k5s8r

Story #2: The Green Swan - BIS Urges Climate Action to Prevent a New GFC
https://bit.ly/2GlqJT7

Climate Emergency: Lagarde Says ECB Must Step Up Action (Dec. 3, 2019)
https://bit.ly/2Gi1pgR

UN Appoints Mark Carney to Help Finance Climate Action Goals (Dec. 1, 2019)
https://bit.ly/2RIp4MP

Story #3: Leaked Proposal Shows EU Considering 5-Year Ban On Facial Recognition
https://bit.ly/37loWJI
Keywords
collapserussiaunxi jinpingclimatebankstersputineuemergencycarbon taxwarngreen swannewworldnextweek
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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