Banksters Warn of Green Swan Collapse Unless They Get A Carbon Tax - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Transcript: Putin’s Address to the Federal Assembly
https://bit.ly/2Ghw3Hc
The Russian Prime Minister Resigns And No One Knows Why
https://bit.ly/37jHFFr
Meet Xi Jinping, President For Life (Mar. 25, 2018)
https://bit.ly/37k5s8r
Story #2: The Green Swan - BIS Urges Climate Action to Prevent a New GFC
https://bit.ly/2GlqJT7
Climate Emergency: Lagarde Says ECB Must Step Up Action (Dec. 3, 2019)
https://bit.ly/2Gi1pgR
UN Appoints Mark Carney to Help Finance Climate Action Goals (Dec. 1, 2019)
https://bit.ly/2RIp4MP
Story #3: Leaked Proposal Shows EU Considering 5-Year Ban On Facial Recognition
https://bit.ly/37loWJI