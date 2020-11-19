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How to Make Chicken and Dumplings | Its Only Food with Chef John Politte
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207 views • November 19, 2020
Thanks for watching It’s Only Food w/Chef John Politte. In this video we are showing you how to make Chicken and Dumplings. I hope you enjoy. Here is the list of ingredients:
• 2 Tablespoon olive oil
• 2 pounds chicken meat
• 1 cup diced onion
• 1 cup diced carrots
• 3 cloves fresh garlic
• 5 Tablespoons butter
• 6 Tablespoons A/P flour
• 6 cups chicken broth
• ½ cup heavy cream
• 1 teaspoon fresh thyme
• 2 bay leaves
• 1 ½ cup frozen peas
For the Dumplings:
• 2 cups A/P flour
• 1 Tablespoon baking powder
• ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper
• 1 ½ cups heavy cream
_____________________________________________________________
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TIPS FOR STARTING YOUR OWN COOKING CHANNEL:
http://bit.ly/2i3pGeQ
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STALK ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
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Music from YouTube Audio Library
“Soul Kitchen” by BADLUCK
“Rabid” by ETHAN MEIXSELL
“Skewls Out” by NOIR et BLANC VIE
#chickenanddumplings #chickenrecipes #howtomake
• 2 Tablespoon olive oil
• 2 pounds chicken meat
• 1 cup diced onion
• 1 cup diced carrots
• 3 cloves fresh garlic
• 5 Tablespoons butter
• 6 Tablespoons A/P flour
• 6 cups chicken broth
• ½ cup heavy cream
• 1 teaspoon fresh thyme
• 2 bay leaves
• 1 ½ cup frozen peas
For the Dumplings:
• 2 cups A/P flour
• 1 Tablespoon baking powder
• ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper
• 1 ½ cups heavy cream
_____________________________________________________________
👇 MY GROOVY LINKS 👇
SAVE MONEY ON THE PRODUCTS I USE ON THE SHOW-CLICK HERE:
https://www.shopabunda.com/collections/its-only-food-w-chef-john-politte?ref=politte
MY AMAZON AFFILIATE STOREFRONT:
Click to see all the gear and goodies I use for the show
https://www.amazon.com/shop/itsonlyfoodwchefjohnpolitte
PURCHASE ALL MY GOURMET SEASONING
http://etsy.me/2zCGX5H
PURCHASE MY E-COOKBOOK:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SCVY7GS
CHECK OUT MY PODCAST AT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxofzA6LMmzmTDj98rTuPQ
https://soundcloud.com/theitsonlyfoodpodcast
BECOME A PATRON OF IT’S ONLY FOOD
https://www.patreon.com/chefjohnpolitte
TIPS FOR STARTING YOUR OWN COOKING CHANNEL:
http://bit.ly/2i3pGeQ
TO GROW YOUR CHANNEL, CLICK HERE:
https://www.tubebuddy.com/itsonlyfood
STALK ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/chef_politte
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chefpolitte/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chefpolitte/
• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-politte-cdm-cfpp-3976ba84/
Music from YouTube Audio Library
“Soul Kitchen” by BADLUCK
“Rabid” by ETHAN MEIXSELL
“Skewls Out” by NOIR et BLANC VIE
#chickenanddumplings #chickenrecipes #howtomake
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