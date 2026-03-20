Fall of an Israeli AD missile onto residential area after a failed interception

The fall of an Israeli air defense missile onto residential quarters after a failed interception.

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A representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Ali Mohammad Naini, was killed in airstrikes on Friday, according to the IRGC.

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According to Turkish sources, during Iran's strikes on the Al-Salem airbase in Kuwait, Iran destroyed three Eurofighter fighter jets of the Kuwaiti Air Force and severely damaged two Italian Eurofighter fighter jets.

Earlier, an Italian reconnaissance and strike drone, the MQ-9 Reaper, was also destroyed at the same base.