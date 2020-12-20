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Robert Kennedy Jr Warns of COVID Compliance Creating The Dystopian End Game
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72 views • December 20, 2020
The Last Refuge
Posted on December 19, 2020 by Sundance
There are many issues where we may disagree with Robert Kennedy Jr., the weaponization of COVID fear is not one of them. In this short video Robert Kennedy Jr, a passionate advocate against forced vaccinations of all types, talks about how professional politicians will lie to create the underlying source of their power, dependency.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/12/19/robert-kennedy-jr-warns-of-covid-compliance-creating-the-dystopian-end-game/
Posted on December 19, 2020 by Sundance
There are many issues where we may disagree with Robert Kennedy Jr., the weaponization of COVID fear is not one of them. In this short video Robert Kennedy Jr, a passionate advocate against forced vaccinations of all types, talks about how professional politicians will lie to create the underlying source of their power, dependency.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/12/19/robert-kennedy-jr-warns-of-covid-compliance-creating-the-dystopian-end-game/
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