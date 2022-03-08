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The Truth About "Contagious Viruses", "Unicorn Squirrels" and Other Fairy Tales - Dr. Sam Bailey - 72777
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40 views • March 08, 2022
No matter where you look, you'll NEVER find a "contagious virus"; why? Same reason you never find unicorns...
And if you ask the question, "okay, then if viruses don't exist, what is the cold and flu?"
I'm so glad you asked: https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/If-there-are-no-viruses-then-what-is-the-common-cold:0
"It doesn't seem to matter how many videos, articles and even books that refute the existence of "viruses", I still get questioned with "but....what about [insert anything here]?"
I took up the challenge to make a one stop video, although I'm not holding my breath"
Dr. Sam Bailey 😶🌫️
Dr. Sam's channel -
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey
https://drsambailey.com
https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
vReferences:
1. Tobacco Mosaic “Virus”:
http://botanystudies.com/tobacco-mosaic-virus-disease/
“Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles”- Enders and Peebles, 1954:
https://pubmedinfo.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/propagation-in-tissue-cultures-of-cytopathogenic-agents-from-patients-with-measles.pdf
“Bovine Amniotic Fluid as Tissue Culture Medium in Cultivation of Poliomyelitis and Other Viruses” - Enders, 1952:
https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.3181/00379727-82-20035
“The Emperor’s New Virus” - Brent Leung, 2011:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQFxratWh7E
“Think About It” - Flight Of The Conchords:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GimzSBVQUDo
“Sequence-Based Identification of Microbial Pathogens: a Reconsideration of Koch’s Postulates” - Fredricks and Relman, 1996:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC172879/pdf/090018.pdf
“PCR Inventor: ‘It doesn’t tell you that you are sick’” - offGuardian, 5 Oct 2020:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/05/pcr-inventor-it-doesnt-tell-you-that-you-are-sick/
“Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t” - NY Times, 2007:
https://www.nytimes.com/2007/01/22/health/22whoop.html
Dr. Stefan Lanka interview with Joan Shenton, 17 Oct 2021:
https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/Dr-Stefan-Lanka-interview-with-Joan-Shenton---2592021:6
72777, Dr Sam Bailey, virus myth, terrain
And if you ask the question, "okay, then if viruses don't exist, what is the cold and flu?"
I'm so glad you asked: https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/If-there-are-no-viruses-then-what-is-the-common-cold:0
"It doesn't seem to matter how many videos, articles and even books that refute the existence of "viruses", I still get questioned with "but....what about [insert anything here]?"
I took up the challenge to make a one stop video, although I'm not holding my breath"
Dr. Sam Bailey 😶🌫️
Dr. Sam's channel -
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey
https://drsambailey.com
https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
vReferences:
1. Tobacco Mosaic “Virus”:
http://botanystudies.com/tobacco-mosaic-virus-disease/
“Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles”- Enders and Peebles, 1954:
https://pubmedinfo.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/propagation-in-tissue-cultures-of-cytopathogenic-agents-from-patients-with-measles.pdf
“Bovine Amniotic Fluid as Tissue Culture Medium in Cultivation of Poliomyelitis and Other Viruses” - Enders, 1952:
https://sci-hub.hkvisa.net/10.3181/00379727-82-20035
“The Emperor’s New Virus” - Brent Leung, 2011:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQFxratWh7E
“Think About It” - Flight Of The Conchords:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GimzSBVQUDo
“Sequence-Based Identification of Microbial Pathogens: a Reconsideration of Koch’s Postulates” - Fredricks and Relman, 1996:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC172879/pdf/090018.pdf
“PCR Inventor: ‘It doesn’t tell you that you are sick’” - offGuardian, 5 Oct 2020:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/05/pcr-inventor-it-doesnt-tell-you-that-you-are-sick/
“Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t” - NY Times, 2007:
https://www.nytimes.com/2007/01/22/health/22whoop.html
Dr. Stefan Lanka interview with Joan Shenton, 17 Oct 2021:
https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/Dr-Stefan-Lanka-interview-with-Joan-Shenton---2592021:6
72777, Dr Sam Bailey, virus myth, terrain
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