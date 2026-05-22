Isochronic: 528 Hz Sound Healing - Transformation and DNA Repair Frequency w/ Affirmations

This video is provided for educational purposes only. Sound frequencies work with your body's natural biological rhythms to support healing and balance. You are encouraged to do your own research and use your own judgment regarding which frequencies to use, how often, and how long to apply them. Results vary individually. Some users may experience temporary detoxification responses—headaches, fatigue, or digestive changes—as the body releases stored toxins. To support this process, prioritize hydration, rest, grounding, and warm Epson salt baths. Always listen to your body.





Time Stamps for Affirmation Statements by Frequency Pairing

0:00 528 Hz + 2 Hz (Delta Waves: Deep Cellular Regeneration)

"My DNA is perfectly restored. Every cell vibrates with divine order, releasing trauma and renewing itself in harmony with universal love."





3:00 528 Hz + 4 Hz (Theta-Delta Bridge: Emotional & Epigenetic Release)

"I release ancestral wounds stored in my cells. My body remembers only wholeness, and my heart beats in rhythm with the Earth's wisdom."





6:00 528 Hz + 7.83 Hz (Schumann Resonance: Biofield Grounding)

"I am grounded in Earth's heartbeat. My energy field synchronizes with nature's pulse, neutralizing EMF disruption and restoring coherence."





9:00 528 Hz + 10 Hz (Alpha Waves: Cognitive Clarity & Heart-Brain Sync)

"My mind is calm, my heart is open. I dissolve mental fog and receive divine guidance with effortless clarity."





12:00 528 Hz + 12 Hz (Alpha-Theta Transition: Intuitive Awakening)

"I trust my inner voice. My intuition flows freely, guided by the wisdom of my higher self."





15:00 528 Hz + 40 Hz (Gamma Waves: DNA Repair & Neural Synchrony)

"My cells resonate with cosmic order. I am a conduit of light, and my biology aligns with infinite vitality."





For more information on the benefits of 528 Hz paired with these other frequencies see https://thelivingarts.xyz///528-hz-affirmations





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