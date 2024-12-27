Tony Fauci experiments on orphans

Robert F. Kennedy reveals how Fauci experimented on, tortured and murdered innocent orphaned children who had no parents or guardians to protect them. He had their bodies buried in a mass unmarked grave so no one would find out.

"Tony Fauci made sure that none of those kids had guardians, which is illegal, and then he hid what he was doing from the boards. He took foster homes in 6 states, and he turned over to the pharmaceutical industry."

"He made sure that the people who were running those foster homes were not even did not even have medical training. Most of them were immigrants who came from the Dominican Republic. They knew nothing about medicine or responsibilities, and they were sick."

"And when they realized slowly what they were involved in doing to these children, that they were torturing these children. And and, you know, there's videos of these children, an old BBC documentary that will make you cry."

"I promise you, you cannot look at this without weeping. You know, one of these kids, a 12 year old, who's trying to protect the 8 years old, and and he has a tube in his stomach. And he's telling them, you know, I tried to fight them, and that's what they do."

"If you fight them, you can't fight them. You need to just take the drugs, and the kids didn't wanna take them because the drugs were making them horribly sick. And Celia Farber was this amazing researcher who worked on this chapter for me and did a lot of the original research on it."

"She actually went up to Hawthorne, New York to the Gates of Heaven Cemetery. She found the cemetery where Fauci was disposing of the corpses of these children who who died in his illegal experiments."

"She found an open pit. It was actually covered by a, by an astroturf carpet. She opened the astroturf carpet and she saw hundreds and hundreds of tiny little coffins stacked haphazardly on upon each other because these are children who have no parents and nobody was there to protect them."

"And Tony Fauci treated them as collateral damage, and, you know, his objective was to enlarge the markets for these pharmaceutical companies who he had partnered with by allowing, HIV, these toxic toxic chemotherapy drugs to be given to children."

"And then the next experiments, which are in the next chapter, which are equally horrendous is his experiments in Africa."