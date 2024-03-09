Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter: Kamala-Fani Willis Relationship Revealed
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | Kamala-Fani Willis Relationship Revealed


In a newly released filing, White House records made public for the first time show that Fani Willis met with Kamala Harris shortly before Georgia indicted former President Trump.


What the records show is pretty wild. 👇


https://ept.ms/SecretMeetingFM






Episode Resources:




🔵 New WH Records:




https://ept.ms/3v4EJhe




🔵 Wade WH Evidence:




https://ept.ms/3Pd5BTa




🔵 General Timeline:




https://ept.ms/48LvQHc









Keywords
facts matterroman balmakovepoch tvfani willispresident trump indictments

