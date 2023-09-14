Create New Account
Emil Cosman: The GUYS in charge of us gave Ukraine more than $100B in our name. Were you asked about it? (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 14 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Emil Cosman at:-

https://youtu.be/aIwBdyPGdLA?si=D32KDzlibc7xUFtF

14 Sept 2023 UNITED STATES

Transcript available on YouTube page


censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainebiological weaponswag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskypuppet regimedombass

