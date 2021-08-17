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Diabetes, Hormone Leptin Insensitivity, and Hypothalamic Obesity Caused by Damage with Robert Lustig
Finding Genius Podcast
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17 views • August 17, 2021
How have researchers been viewing obesity incorrectly for years? Many forms of obesity may actually be driven by biochemical pathways going awry.

Listen up to learn:

How hypothalamic damage affects the body
Why some individuals may resist insulin signals
What a healthy diet really looks like

Robert H. Lustig, M.D., is a Professor of Pediatrics and joins the discussion to share his research on various schools of thought surrounding obesity and diabetes.

Many folks suffering from obesity and diabetes have received the same treatment and explanations from medical professionals for years. However, gluttony and sloth may not be the complete picture when it comes to individuals who struggle with health and weight.

In truth, many of the patients viewed and studied have other root causes within their bodies that may explain their prolonged struggle. However, by following diets laid out over extensive research, there has been a marked shift in the success of many patients.

If you would like to learn more, visit robertlustig.com.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
obesitydiabetes
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