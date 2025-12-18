💥Geran strike on the bridge in Mayaky, a key part of the Odessa-Reni highway

💥Russian Geran kamikaze drone strike on the bridge in Mayaky, a key part of the Odessa-Reni highway

A strike by "Geran-2" on the bridge across the Dniester in the village of Mayaki in the Odessa region.

Coordinates: 46.412526, 30.261661

In addition to the bridge in Zatoka, which was recently attacked, this bridge is another route to the southwest of the Odessa region towards Ismail, as well as the border with Moldova and Romania.

It is reported that due to the attack, traffic on the Odessa-Reni highway has been stopped. It is unlikely that a single attack by a kamikaze drone could seriously and permanently disable a strong crossing, but the trend of attempts to disable Ukrainian crossings in the Odessa region is obvious.

The only question is the means used, their number, and the systematic nature of the impact.

Adding, from at the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium:

Politico: negotiations on the use of Russian assets to support Ukraine may drag on until late at night, and if no agreement is reached, they will continue tomorrow.