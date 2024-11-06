BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia Destroyed NATO Ship Along With British Soldiers On BOARD┃Russian Army Captured 'TRUDOVOYE'
517 views • 6 months ago

The Russian Army continues its successful offensive in almost all directions of the combat contact line. Simultaneously with this, nearly every day, the Russian armed forces continue to launch massive missile strikes against military installations and energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. By the way, on the night of November 5, 2024, the Russian Aerospace Forces, together with missile forces, launched another massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine. This time, the central and southern regions of Ukraine, including the key cities of the Odessa region, were subjected to massive missile strikes.............................................................................................. ******************************************************

russiabritish soldiersnato shiprussian army captured trudovoye
